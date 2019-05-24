Two lanes closed on M1 near Chesterfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Two lanes of the M1 are closed because of a broken down lorry. Highways England have said that the lanes are closed between J29a and J29. Two lanes closed on M1 Traffic officers are at the scene. Worksop road has reopened after asbestos was dumped on roadside Breakdown on M1 between junctions for Barlborough and Sheffield