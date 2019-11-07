Train services are being disrupted this afternoon due to heavy flooding on the line near Worksop.

There are currently delays to services between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop, and trains between Shirebrook and Worksop have been cancelled completely.

Trains cancelled between Mansfield and Worksop due to flooding

Trains on the Nottingham/ Mansfield/ Worksop route are also delayed.

Network Rail have a team on site monitoring the flood water, but currently don't have an estimate for normal working services to resume, and do not know when the lines will re-open.

Alternative routes

If you are travelling between Nottingham and Worksop, a train service will run between Nottingham and Shirebrook and a replacement bus from Shirebrook to Worksop, stopping at all stations.

If you are travelling between Worksop and Nottingham a replacement bus service will run between Worksop and Shirebrook and a train service from Shirebrook to Nottingham, stopping at all stations.