Three-vehicle M1 crash causes five miles of traffic and an hour-long delay

Morning commuters face five miles of delays on the M1 after a three-vehicle crash.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has said drivers are facing delays of 80 minutes.

Queues are building.

The crash happened on the M1 southbound between junction 27 (Hucknall/Underwood) and J26 to the A610 (Nottingham/Eastwood).

One lane of four was closed.

Congestion is forming back to J28 (Alfreton) on the motorway and is also spilling over to Nottingham Road, Nuthall and Cinderhill Island on the A610.

Queues of traffic are starting to pile pack as far as J29 (Chesterfield and Mansfield), with Highways England putting out a warning that there is congestion building.

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until at least 8.30am this morning (June 19).

The crash was first reported at around 6.30am today.