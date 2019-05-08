This is what Nottinghamshire parents travelling abroad with a child with a different surname need to know

Summer is just around the corner and many Nottinghamshire families will already be planning their upcoming getaways.

Parents will soon be taking their kids, heading off to the airport before catching a flight to warmer climates.

However, with many kids now having different last names to their parents, mums and dads need to be aware of what they must do before going on holiday.

Travelling with a child who has a different last name to you can cause a lot of problems but the government has issued advice on what you must do.

Before taking a child abroad, you must get the permission of everyone with a parental responsibility.

Getting permission from someone with parental responsibility

A latter from the person with parental responsibility for the child should be enough to show you’ve got permission take them abroad.

The government website states: “You might be asked for the letter at a UK or foreign border, or if there’s a dispute about taking a child abroad.

“The letter should include the other person’s contact details and details about the trip.

“It also helps if you’ve evidence of your relationship with the child, eg a birth or adoption certificate or a divorce or marriage certificate, if you are a single parent but your family name is different from the child’s.”

Getting permission from a court

You’ll need to apply to a court for permission to take a child abroad if you haven’t got permission from the other people with parental responsibility.

The government website states: “You must give details of the trip, eg the date of departure, when and how you’re returning, and contact details of people with parental responsibility staying in the UK.

“You must give more information if you’re taking the child abroad for a longer trip, eg what education the child will get while they’re abroad.

“Find a solicitor to get legal advice about permission to take a child abroad.”