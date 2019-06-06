These are the locations of red light cameras in Nottinghamshire

Traffic light cameras detect vehicles which pass through lights after they’ve turned red by using sensors or ground loops in the road. The current penalty for failing to stop for a red light is usually an £100 fine and 3 points on your licence. Here is where you will find traffic light cameras in Nottinghamshire:

A52 Grantham Road Cropwell Road, Radcliffe on Trent, W bound other Buy a Photo

A52 Derby Road Wollaton Road, Beeston, W bound other Buy a Photo

A38 Kingsmill Road East Kirkby Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, E bound other Buy a Photo

A60 Huntingdon Street Woodborough Road, Nottingham, SE bound other Buy a Photo

View more