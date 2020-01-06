These are the locations of mobile and fixed speed cameras around Mansfield and Ashfield

These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.



Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe

A616, Ompton

A617, Kirklington

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

Main Street, Balderton, Notts

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham

A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

A608 Church Lane, Brinsley

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts