These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in Mansfield and Ashfield.

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working.

A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop

A612 Main Road, Upton

Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham

B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell

Coppice Road, Arnold

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts

Clifton Road, Ruddington

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week.