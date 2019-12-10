Speed cameras in Mansfield.

These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in Mansfield and Ashfield

These are the locations of all the mobile speed cameras that currently operate in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

All of the mobile speed cameras listed and their locations have been taken from the Nottinghamshire Police website. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the speed cameras on the roads.

Nottinghamshire Police say there will be a mobile speed camera in operation here this week.

1. Nottingham Road (A60)

Nottinghamshire Police say there will be a mobile speed camera in operation here this week.

2. Sherwood Hall Road (B6030)

Nottinghamshire Police say there will be a mobile speed camera in operation here this week.

3. Portland Road (Hucknall)

Nottinghamshire Police say there will be a mobile speed camera in operation here this week.

4. Mansfield Road (Sutton-in-Ashfield)

