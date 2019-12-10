Taxi safety warning issued by council to Mansfield Christmas revellers

With the party season upon us, Mansfield District Council is urging residents to stay safe this Christmas and book taxis in advance of their night out.

The council's licensing team has produced some simple advice to help people get home in safe, licensed taxis.

Mariam Amos, strategic director at the council, said: "Many people may not realise that if they flag down an unbooked private hire vehicle, they won't be insured should that vehicle be involved in an accident.

"Always pre-book a private hire vehicle, preferably using a reputable app, website or by phone. The only taxis you should flag down in the street, are licensed hackney carriages."

In Mansfield, this type of taxi is a black, wheel-chair accessible vehicle or black and white saloon car.

Taxis

They all have a licensed vehicle plate attached to the rear of the vehicle or will be parked up in one the town's official taxi ranks.

Ranks in Mansfield can be found at Clumber Street, Queen Street, Quaker Way and Rosemary Street.

The council is also advising customers that it is illegal for hackney carriages to refuse short fares, and that Hackney carriages must charge no more than what is on their meters.

Fees for private hire vehicles are not set by the council. It is best practice to agree a fare before your journey.

The council recommends that if any taxi driver breaks these rules or does not operate to defined standards, that customers take a note of the taxi licence number and driver number and send it to licensing@mansfield.gov.uk with details of their complaint.