Traffic was stopped on the M1 this morning as traffic officers try to move a swan off the motorway.

Highways England said that while their traffic officers have moved the swan off the motorway, lane 1 on junction 26 northbound entry is still closed until the swan can be removed.

The swan.

A spokesman for Highways said: "The swan has been moved safety away from the motorway.

"Lane 1 on J26 northbound entry will remain closed until assistance arrives to remove the swan."