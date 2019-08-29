Stretch of A1 re-opens after collision in Nottinghamshire

Traffic is running as normal on the A1 after a collision in Nottinghamshire this morning.

The A1 southbound was closed from the A57 Markham Moor near Retford junction due to a crash this morning (Thursday, August 29).

Nottinghamshire Police were dealing with the incident.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

The closure was lifted at around 7.15am and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey if they plan to use this route.

