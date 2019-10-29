Shoppers gifted with free weekend parking in Ashfield

Shoppers in Ashfield are set to be treated this Christmas with free parking in the town centres over the weekends.

Ashfield District Council is offering free parking on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.

The council said it is offering the freebie following the success of the offer last year.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to shop local this Christmas. From Forest Road, Annesley to Idlewells indoor market, the number of high quality small businesses across the district is incredible. There is something for everyone in our town centres.”

Free parking will start on Saturday, December 7, which is also Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that encourages people to shop local.