Roadworks causing traffic chaos on A38 in Sutton

Roadworks across the A38 are causing traffic chaos going in and out of Mansfield and Sutton.

Nottinghamshire County Council has set up a number of different roadwork stations across the A38 to complete emergency cleaning works, which have two-way temporary traffic lights.

Delays are likely on the A38.

The roadworks are expected to come to an end today (November 22) but commuters on the busy road have been experiencing delays all morning.

Mansfield 103.2 Radio reported callers saying they "cannot get into Kirkby" from the A38 due to the heavy traffic, while congestion and slow-moving traffic is causing tailbacks in both directions.