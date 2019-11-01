Road closure on route connecting Mansfield and Warsop to Shirebrook

Muddy road conditions have caused a route connecting Warsop and Sookholme to Shirebrook to close.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at about 7.50am this morning (November 1) following reports of disruption at Hall Farm, off the A60 near Sookholme.

A road closure has been enforced between the A60 to Sookholme Road.

A police spokesman said: "The force was called at around 7.50am on 1 November 2019 following reports of a disruption on the road, opposite Hall Farm, just off the A60.

"It's believed there has been a problem with mud on the road.

"A road closure has been put in place from A60 down to Sookholme Road."