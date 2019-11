A road closure is in operation today (Friday November 29) for the Kirkby Christmas Festival. Ellis Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12 noon until 10pm.

A temporary bus stop is in place on Station Street.

The fun-filled festive event for all the family, will be held at Kirkby Plaza from 4-8pm.

Attractions include a snow globe, The Penguins, live entertainment, market stalls and a fun fair. The Christmas lights switch on this year will be at 7.30pm