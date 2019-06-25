Railway line between Nottingham and Worksop closed after car crashes into level crossing in Sutton

The railway line between Nottingham and Worksop is to re-open later this morning after a vehicle crashed into a level crossing in Sutton.

East Midlands Trains said the collision happened at Sutton Forest Level Crossing near Coxmoor Road.

Alternative transport is in place but people should use the help points on stations for more information, East Midlands Trains said.

The road is expected to be closed for some time but the train tracks will re-open soon.

The first service to run from Nottingham to Worksop will be at 9.26am. The first service to depart Worksop will be at 10.38am.

There were no serious injuries.