Petition launched to extend train services from Mansfield to Worksop on Sundays

In a bid to "increase connectivity" for people in rural communities, a petition has been launched to extend a regular Sunday train service between Mansfield and Worksop.

At present there is no link between Worksop, Mansfield and Nottingham on the Sabbath, despite trains regularly linking the Bassetlaw town to its neighbours throughout the week and on Saturdays.

But a committed residents' group wants to change this and is petitioning for trains to return to Worksop on Sundays, suggesting a regular service is implemented on Sundays to ensure people are not "left isolated".

The group, aptly named Notts to Worksop, has launched the petition to be handed to Grant Shapps, the government transport secretary, with the view that it will "boost the many rural communities this line connects [with] better freedom and opportunities".

Paul Maina, owner of the Railway Cafe in Worksop, is supporting the campaign.

He said: "It's been about ten years since the Sunday service was withdrawn from the area, and for a lot of people it means they have been cut off.

"It's very difficult for us to get to Mansfield on a Sunday, despite the service being so regular on weekdays and on Saturdays.

"We have people coming into the cafe who are struggling to get to Mansfield or Nottingham, because there are no bus services linking up to the towns either.

"There are loads of rural villages between the towns that are completely cut off without the service, and in these modern times Saturdays are extended into Sundays and people are a lot more mobile.

"It isn't difficult for East Midlands Railway either, because in my opinion all they need to do is factor it in when they do the new timetable in 2020.

"We're supporting this, and if anyone wants to sign it you can find it in our site on Carlton Road, or by going to the platform at Worksop Station."

East Midlands Railway, which operates the Robin Hood Line, has been contacted for a comment.

The Department for Transport, which will receive the petition, has also been contacted.

To sign the petition, or to find out more, visit nottstoworksop.co.uk.