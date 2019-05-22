Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash which has closed a Blidworth road

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a collision between her and a vehicle in Blidworth.

Mansfield Road has now been closed from the junction with Dale Lane up to the Tesco Express store.

Mansfield Road is closed.

Police who were called to the scene at 12.40pm today are now appealing for information.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are in attendance after reports of a road collision involving a woman and a vehicle in Mansfield Road, Blidworth.

"The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries.

"We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened or any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage to call us on 101, quoting incident number 377 of 22 May 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."