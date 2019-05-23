Pedestrian set to make full recovery after suffering head injuries in Blidworth collision

A pedestrian who suffered head injuries following a collision in Blidworth is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident on Mansfield Road yesterday between a woman and a vehicle.

Mansfield Road

Police were called to the scene at Wednesday, May 22, at 12.40pm, the road was temporarily closed after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Adam Cooper said: “The woman remains in hospital but thankfully she is expected to make a full recovery.

“We have identified and traced all drivers concerned and we’d like to thank all the people who have come forward with information as we continue with our enquiries.”

We’re still appealing for anyone who saw what happened or any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage to call us on 101, quoting incident number 377 of 22 May 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE HERE