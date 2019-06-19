Pedestrian hospitalised in crash outside Ashfield Fire Station

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after getting caught up in a collision involving "a number of cars" in Kirkby.
The incident happened this morning (June 19) at about 8.30am on Sutton Road, outside Ashfield Fire Station.
The crash involved a number of vehicles and the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A police spokesman said: "Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 8.30am today (June 19) after reports of a collision outside Ashfield Fire Station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.
"A number of cars and a pedestrian were involved in the incident. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering."