Part of A617 closed between Mansfield and Newark following 'serious collision'

A major road connecting Mansfield to Newark is currently closed after a car and a lorry collided.

The A617, which connects Chesterfield to Newark and passes straight through Mansfield district, is closed at Upton - near Newark - following the crash.

The A617 at Upton.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that the road had been closed and that a diversion route up the A612 has been created.

It is not yet known how severe the injuries of either driver are, but a man has been taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.

A police spokesman said: "Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 6.45am today (Friday August 9) to reports of a collision on the A617 near Upton.

"The incident involved a car and a lorry.

"A man has been taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

"The road is currently closed and a diversion is in place via Upton and the A612. It is expected to reopen soon."