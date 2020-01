An East Midlands bus company is offering free journeys this month, in a bid to banish the January blues.

Trentbarton is offering Notts residents the chance to get out and about on the cheap with free journeys on Sundays.

Photo - Trent Barton

Every Sunday in January, all trentbarton buses across the East Midlands will be free for passengers between 10am and 11am.

Passengers can simply hop on any bus between 10am and 11am on January 5, 12, 19 and 26 for free (excluding pronto and Arriva X38).