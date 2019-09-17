Notts and Derbyshire firefighters assist with two-vehicle crash in Alfreton

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services assisted police in a collision between two Alfreton cars.

The incident, at about 8.10am on September 17 in Chesterfield Road, saw two vehicles crash and be assisted by crews.

Chesterfield Road, Alfreton.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but firefighters helped make both vehicles safe and clear the road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Alfreton fire station's red Watch attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Chesterfield Road, Alfreton.

"Firefighters assisted Derbyshire Police in making two vehicles safe and clearing the roadway."

A Nottinghamshire FRS spokesman added: "Our crews attended an RTC involving two vehicles, no persons trapped, vehicle made safe."