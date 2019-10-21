New bus route launches in Berry Hill to help residents get to town centre

A new bus route has been launched to serve Berry Hill in Mansfield this month, which hopes to help new residents to get to and from the town centre.

The Berry Hill Flyer – which is being funded by The Lindhurst Group, the developer of Berry Hill - is now serving residents and all they have to do is flag the bus down.

The ‘Flyer’ will connect residents with key locations such as Mansfield Bus Station, Vision West Nottinghamshire College and Sainsbury's.

The Lindhurst Group has offered residents a three-month free pass for the bus which is being operated by Nottinghamshire County Council.

There are currently no fixed bus stops within the Berry Hill development - the Berry Hill Flyer operates as a hail-and-ride service along Lindhurst Way West until further notice.

To catch the Berry Hill Flyer, residents will need to signal for the bus driver to stop as the bus approaches their location along Lindhurst Way West.

Richard Bowden at The Lindhurst Group, said: “Designed in conjunction with NCC, exclusively for new residents at Berry Hill, Mansfield, the Berry Hill Flyer has been created to link our development with the local community, enabling people to socialise, shop and work in Mansfield town centre.

"As part of our commitment to residents and the local area we are funding the bus route, which we hope will be popular and well-used by all - the service is not intended to compete with commercial operators but rather to complement the existing offering in Mansfield.

“We have worked closely with Nottinghamshire County Council to connect Berry Hill with the nearby town centre, and we hope the Berry Hill Flyer will help to avoid unnecessary car

journeys locally. We believe that this is another great step forward in transforming the development into a thriving community.”

After residents’ complimentary three-month tickets have expired, prices for adults will be £2.20 for a single journey and 3.90 for a return.

Currently, the service will only accept cash payments but contactless payments will be introduced in the near future.

Similarly, concessionary fares will be available on the Berry Hill Flyer in line with other services.

Running from Monday to Friday, the Berry Hill Flyer will depart from the Berry Hill community to Mansfield Bus Station between 6.05am and 5.35pm, departing between every half hour to every 15 minutes.

Councillor Kay Cutts MBE, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I am pleased that we are working with our partners in the Lindhurst Group to deliver this new service connecting the Berry Hill development and key locations in Mansfield.

“The service should encourage growth in the area, providing important transport links to employment and training opportunities, as well as leisure activities.

“In 2020 we plan to introduce electric vehicles on the route as a further improvement and to build on the investment made in Mansfield Bus Station and nearby local services. This will form part of the new environmental policy and strategy, which is currently being developed.”

The first phase of the Berry Hill Mansfield development – which is now underway - will see the delivery of approximately 500 new homes as part of an urban extension to the south of the town.

The Lindhurst Group is set to develop some 480 acres of land at Berry Hill, delivering approximately 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, children’s nursery, health

centre; as well as employment uses.

Counillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth at Mansfield District Council, said: “This is a major new development for Mansfield - the size of a new village - so

we are very pleased that the developer has provided regular public transport there.

“The Berry Hill Flyer will be a great help for residents wanting to visit the local college or do their shopping either at Mansfield Leisure Park or the town centre. It will also help to address environmental concerns by encouraging people to leave the car at home and hop on the bus instead.”