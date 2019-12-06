Shocking new data reveals that 3,443 motorists were caught drink-driving in the East Midlands last year.

Throughout the UK, drink-driving offences over last year’s festive period increased by 16 per cent compared to the previous year.

More than 3,000 drink-drivers caught in the East Midlands last year

Overall, December saw the highest number of drink-drivers in 2018, with a staggering 4,761 caught over the limit – equivalent to 154 per day, on average.

With almost 56,000 motorists caught drink-driving over the course of the year, this accounted for eight per cent of all offences.

Worryingly, the data shows drink-driving is becoming more common, as offences increased by 16 per cent year-on-year.

However, further research by insurer Confused.com shows that people aren’t just taking the risk after a drink or two.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of UK motorists who were caught drink-driving were still over the limit the morning after.

To help drivers stay on the right side of the law, Confused.com has released a ‘morning after calculator’, to help drivers can work out how much alcohol could still be in their system and estimate how long they’ll have to wait before it leaves their body.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “Surprisingly, the morning after seems to be a prime time for drink-drivers. But how long do we need to wait before we can drive? Working out units versus hours passed is confusing at the best of times, so we’ve released our morning after calculator to estimate when you should be safe to drive.

“Ultimately, jumping behind the wheel after a drink is putting yourself and other road users at risk. Not only this but it can land you with a fine or driving ban. If you’re drinking, don't drive. If you’re driving, don't drink.”