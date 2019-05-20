‘Middle lane hogger’ pulled over by police on M1 after being followed for seven miles

A ‘middle lane hogger’ was pulled over by police after being followed on the M1 for more than seven miles.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had acted after observing the Range Rover sitting in the middle lane on the M1 southbound.

The driver of this Range Rover was pulled over by police after being followed by police sitting in the middle lane of the M1 for over seven miles

They said other motorists had been forced to move lanes to safely overtake the vehicle.

The driver was stopped and given a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for driving without due care and attention.

The motorist is the latest in recent weeks to fall foul of what appears to be a crackdown by police in South Yorkshire on drivers they have dubbed ‘middle lane hoggers’.

Police can issue a TOR to motorists where they believe there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the individual for an offence but the driver may benefit from attending a driver training course as an alternative to an on-the-spot fine or court appearance.