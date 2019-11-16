Mansfield police unit reminds drivers that flood road closures 'are not just for fun'

Police officers in Mansfield have urged drivers not to ignore road closure signs amid the recent heavy rainfall, after an officer got covered in mud helping a stranded driver.

Roads across the area have been closed off due to flooding over the past week, but officers had to support a driver who had ignored a road closed sign and eventually got stuck in the mud.

PC Kev Parsons after helping a stranded motorist who ignored a road closed sign.

Officers have released a picture of the car that got stranded, and an image of PC Kev Parsons who helped the driver and felt the wrath of the floods.

A spokesman for Mansfield Police posted: "Please remember that we do not put road closures in just for the fun of it, but for your safety and that of other road users.

When you decide to ignore road closure signs and get stuck, we have to come and get you un-stuck.

"Vehicle and occupants rescued in the pictures, but Pc Kev Parsons did not manage to come off quite so well."