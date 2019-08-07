Mansfield mum who barged into train driver's cab claims passengers 'treated like animals' in heat

A mum-of-two from Mansfield who was subject to a nationwide police appeal for "barging" into a train driver's cab claims she only did so to "discuss the safety of passengers".

Becki Buchanan, from Mansfield, dismissed allegations that she had been verbally abusive to a train driver at Hucknall station in June.

Ms Buchanan, pictured, said she entered the cab because was concerned for the safety of fellow passengers, some of whom were about to faint Picture: BTP/SWNS.

The train had been stuck at the platform on June 29 for more than an hour in temperatures of 95F.

British Transport Police issued an appeal and released several images of Ms Buchanan taken from CCTV in a bid to identify her.

The police have revealed that a woman, believed to be Ms Buchanan, has contacted them and is assisting with their enquiries, and that they are "not looking to identify" anyone else in connection with the incident.

But Ms Buchanan told MailOnline that she was on the last train from Nottingham on June 29 when it was terminated at Hucknall.

The train was stuck at Hucknall station 'for more than an hour'

She said the train was packed and was sitting for more than an hour "without air conditioning". Temperatures at the time had exceeded 30C.

The 31-year-old mother-of-two said she was concerned for the safety of fellow passengers, suggesting that you "would not be allowed to keep animals" in such temperatures.

She also said the passengers were unable to open the windows.

She told MailOnline: "Everyone was completely wet through with sweat and numerous people saying they felt faint. Yes I did get in to the cab as we were left for one hour with no information as to what was happening, and a guy on the train minutes from passing out.

"I banged on the door because I wasn't sure whether the driver was even okay after we were not being informed of the circumstances, no answer when I banged on the door so I felt I had to force entry to see if even he was okay.

"Upon entry the driver was abusive telling me to get out the cab. I was telling him he may need an ambulance on stand by due to a passenger being extremely unwell and maybe more people ready to collapse.

"He was just shouting at me and telling me to leave the cab I was telling him that if he would have just updated us as it is his duty of care to us to do so, I wouldn't have panicked so much.

"However, I was so frightened for the guy on the train that my actions led to this.'"

Ms Buchanan said she will be talking to British Transport Police and East Midlands Trains in the coming days.