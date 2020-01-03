Mansfield MP outlines plans for lane extensions at 'nightmare' A60 junction

Mansfield’s MP is hopeful that plans to introduce lane extensions at the “nightmare” A60 junction could be brought forward as early as this year.

Ben Bradley has outlined proposals to extend the northbound slip road into Mansfield Leisure Park and to purchase unused petrol station land from Sainsbury’s, in order to extend the leisure park exit into three lanes.

Ben Bradley MP discussing the problem junction with councillors and former transport secretary Chris Grayling in January 2019.

It comes following an election visit from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in November, in which the transport chief said the junction “clearly needs work” due to congestion going in and out of the retail park.

One of Mr Bradley’s 2017 manifesto pledges, the A60 junction has been top of the agenda locally as road users regularly complain about the traffic problems, and the Conservative MP believes a solution has been found – at a cost of about £3 million.

The proposals would see the northbound section road, heading into Mansfield, extended into three lanes with a long slip road into the retail park, reducing congestion heading into the town.

This would mean moving the bus stop outside Sainsbury’s further up the road, but he says it would allow for “better traffic flow” into town.

There are also plans to transform the exit from the retail park, which is home to two supermarkets, a bingo hall, McDonald’s, an eight-screen cinema and three restaurants, into three lanes – which he says will take strain off the small roundabout in the development.

He said: “With this, you would effectively be taking the retail park traffic out of the A60 queue into town, and you’re effectively getting 50 per cent more traffic out of the retail park at any given time because it’s three lanes.

“We think it will cost about £3 million, and highways have done some effective modelling to see how it will also affect the small roundabout in the retail park which can be a nightmare at times.

“And in theory, being able to get people out quicker means we can keep the north and south traffic lights on for longer, which will increase traffic flow in and out of the town.”

Mr Bradley will now return to parliament and put pressure on the transport secretary to green-light the funds.