Mansfield estate that was 'cut off' in evenings set to get renewed bus service

An estate in Mansfield which was “cut off” is set to get back a evening bus.

Councillor Vaughan Hopewell who represents Oak Tree estate at both Mansfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council said he has been fighting to bring back an evening bus for the estate since it was taken away about seven years ago.

Councillor Vaughan Hopewell at the new bus stop.

Coun Hopewell said this new is great for the area which has been affected by the lack of public transport.

He said: “I know people who have has to pack in their jobs because of it and I have know people have to cancel hospital appointments because they can’t get back.

“It has been something that has effected a lot of people.

“We don’t really have a bus after 6pm.

“And, there isn’t even another bus service we can catch.

“With the evening bus people like myself who want to go to a football game, Christmas shopping, or a pint in town will be able to do so.

“It will mean the people living on the estate will have a bit more freedom.”

The new service will run as a trial service to start.

And, Coun Hopewell, who worked with the county council to bring in the service, is warning resident to use it or face losing it again.

He said: “The service might be limited to start with.

“I’m worried that if we don’t use it it will be lost again.

“A lot of time has been spent getting to where we are today.

“I want to make sure people use it.”

Stagecoach who will operate the bus has not announced which areas the route will travel through or the times.

Chris Ward, from the county council’s transport and travel services, said: “As part of the county council’s bus service review, we are launching a trial evening bus service in Mansfield. More information on the route and timetable will be available soon.”

The trial service will start on December 5.