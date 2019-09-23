Mansfield couple's dream wedding plans shattered after Thomas Cook collapse

A devastated couple who were due to fly to Cyprus for their dream wedding have been left "in limbo" after holiday giant Thomas Cook fell into administration.

Laura Scott, from Mansfield, and her Ashfield fiancé Ryan Goward, both 29, had booked the October 14 wedding with almost 40 guests through the travel agent - including flights, the hotel, the wedding planners and the venue.

Laura Scott and Ryan Goward were due to get married on October 14.

But after the company went bust on September 23, the couple have been left not knowing what will happen to their dream plans.

Although their holiday and booking is protected by the Air Travel Organiser's Licence scheme (ATOL), the couple have spent thousands of pounds on extras such as photographers and food that may not be covered.

READ MORE: Mansfield holidaymakers devastated as travel firm Thomas Cook goes bust

And having booked the holiday almost 18 months ago, Laura feels like the plans may be snatched away from them at such late notice.

She said: "We were due to fly out on October 9 to get married on October 14, and we've got 37 guests flying out with us - almost all who booked with Thomas Cook.

"We've booked almost everything with them, including photographers, someone to film the wedding, decorations and the venue.

"Everything is ATOL protected and we were insured, but we feel that we might lose money over in Cyprus.

"The Thomas Cook wedding team have coordinated the plans, and we're not sure if we'll get that money back."

READ MORE: Thomas Cook collapse: What to do if you have a holiday booked

Laura says the couple had been following the Thomas Cook news with "optimism" after previous fears for its future in the summer were resolved.

But now they are looking to see whether they can change their plans last minute and get married in England at the same time.

She said: "Someone asked me about it over the weekend but I hadn't really read much, because I remember there being a wobble with Thomas Cook earlier in the year and that was resolved quickly.

"But we woke up to a few messages this morning, and now we're trying to figure out where to get married and if it can be done in England.

"We've book a wedding reception at the Mour Hotel in Annesley for when we would get back, so we're having to look now to see if we can use this, or whether we'll lose it too.

"We've spent a few thousand on it all, and we now risk losing a lot."

Customers who booked package holidays with Thomas Cook are protected by the ATOL scheme, meaning they should receive a full refund on their holiday plans.

To claim, visit the Civil Aviation Authority's dedicated Thomas Cook ATOL helpline here.