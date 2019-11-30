Mansfield buses divert after lorry sheds load

Buses have been diverted this morning, after a lorry shed its load.

Stagecoach services 28, 28b and 29 will not serve Baulker Lane.

The services will divert via Kirklington Road in both directions for the foreseeable future.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted, and we will bring you more on this story as we receive it.

READ MORE: Appeal after female dog walker 'grabbed by throat' in Blidworth

READ MORE: Three arrested after Ollerton kidnap

READ MORE: Works to restore historic King's Mill viaduct underway