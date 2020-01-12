Mansfield and Ashfield learner drivers 'the best in East Midlands' as test centre comes out on top

Learner drivers in our area are statistically the best in the East Midlands after the Ashfield driving test centre came out with the highest pass rate in the region.

As part of a survey by firm Confused.com, the centre on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was found to have a huge 58 per cent pass rate for people taking their driving tests – top in the East Midlands by two per cent.

New statistics show learner drivers in our area are the best in the East Midlands.

The survey found that neighbouring Worksop came out with an also-impressive 56 per cent pass rate, but still shy of the Ashfield centre which is used by learners across Mansfield and Ashfield.

The survey also found that, for those who still have a few weeks to wait for their test, there is some good news as the data shows January is one of the easiest months to take a driving test, overall.

On average, 46.8 per cent drivers have walked away with a pass throughout January across the UK since the survey was started in 2016.

And the survey also found that booking your driving test between 9am and 10am proves to be the most successful period for pass rates – with an impressive rate of 51.3 per cent on average.

The Ashfield DVSA test centre, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

In contrast, booking your test on the lunchtime noon to 1pm slot sees an average pass rate of 46.7 per cent – the lowest rate of all the time slots.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “Taking a driving test, be it for the first or fifth time, is always a daunting experience. And knowing what you can do to increase your chance of a pass can be quite overwhelming and confusing.

“For many years there’s been rumours floating around that certain times of days are better than others. And that is true. And we’ve compiled all the data into our driving test calculator to help you pick the right day, or time, for you. Or the ones to avoid!

“Learning to drive can be really expensive. Tests can cost up to £75, and that’s not including the hundreds of pounds people spend on lessons. To help you pass first time and avoid forking out unnecessarily, we’ve prepared some top tips to help ease the pressure.”