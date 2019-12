The sliproad onto the M1 at Tibshelf services has re-opened after closing earlier this afternoon due to a crash.

The northbound sliproad between J28 and 29 into the services was closed at around 4.20pm today (December 5).

Traffic is still slow

One lane of four was closed by traffic officers and the remnants of rush-hour traffic approaching the services is still ‘very slow’, according to road authority Highways England.

The vehicle has been recovered and the slip road is now open.