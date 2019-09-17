Lorry smashes into broken down car on M1 near Chesterfield and Mansfield

A lorry smashed into the back of a broken down Volvo car on the M1 overnight after the lorry driver failed to see the abandoned car.

The Volvo broke down in lane one of the M1 southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28, but the lorry failed to react in time and smashed into the back of the car.

The shattered Volvo.

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesman, who attended the scene overnight between September 16 and 17, said it was a "good job there was no one sat in the back".

A spokesman for the unit Tweeted: "M1 South J29 to J28 overnight. Volvo breaks down in lane one. Lorry fails to see it and react in time and drives into it.

"Good job there was no one sat in the back. Break down in a live lane? Get out, quickly, call 999."