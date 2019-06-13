Long delays on major Nottinghamshire road after lorry crash A major Nottinghamshire road is closed after a 'severe' lorry crash. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are long delays on a major Nottinghamshire road after a lorry crash. There is heavy traffic on the A617 Nottinghamshire both ways from Kirklington Road to Eakring Lane.The incident involves a lorry that has gone into a hedge. This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Nottinghamshire from Monday, June 17 - in pictures.