Long delays on A1 after crash involving two lorries

There are currently long delays on the A1 in Lincolnshire after a crash involving two lorries.

Highways England has said motorist will be waiting over a half and a hour on the A1 northbound carriageway.

The carriageway is closed within the A52 junction near Grantham.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene via the exit and entry slips at the junction.

A Highways England spokesman said: "There is a significant spillage at scene, and also damage to the central reservation barrier, which our area team are working to clear and repair.

"Recovery operations are also ongoing.

A section of the A1 is closed.

"For traffic approaching the congestion locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey."