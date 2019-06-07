LIVE: M1 closed until 6pm after serious collision - traffic updates

The M1 will remain closed between J34 to J35 until 6pm this evening, after a serious collision this morning.

Highways England has announced the lengthy road closure between Junctions 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – after emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision at 8.20am.

Scene on M1 - Credit: Scott Merrylees/GrantLUFC

A number of fire engines, police cars and ambulances are at the scene and an air ambulance has also landed.

Worrying pictures of the crash have emerged, prompting many stranded motorists to pass on their best wishes to those involved.

Christine Fletcher said: “That looks nasty, hope everyone is OK.”

Kelly Wright said: “Looked horrific when I drove past at 8:30 this morning. Hope everyone is OK x”

