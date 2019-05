One lane is closed on the M1 as traffic officers are unable to move a broken down vehicle.

Highways England has said that lane one of four is closed on the northbound carriageway between J28 and J29 due to a broken down vehicle.

One lane closed on M1

A Highways England spokesman said: "We are unable to move the vehicle as significant risk to the road surface if we try. Traffic Officers are on scene. Recovery en-route.

"There is a minor disruption in area."

Update the scene is now clear.