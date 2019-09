A "spillage" on the M1 has left one lane closed between Chesterfield and Bolsover.

Highways England has said that clean up crews are on the scene and that there is also a broken down vehicle.

One lane is closed on the northbound lane at junction 29A at Markham Vale.

A highways spokesman said: "It is due to a broken down vehicle and a spillage. Cleanup crews and Traffic Officers are on scene."