Fire next to train track causes disruptions to Matlock, Nottingham and London trains

A fire next to a train track is causing delays.

East Midlands Trains has said that the fire in Attenborough is causing delays to trains between London St Pancras to Nottingham, Nottingham to Matlock and Nottingham.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "All of our trains routes cannot run between Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway, Nottingham and Derby.

"You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.



"We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move."

