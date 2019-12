Fire crews rushed to the M1 after receiving reports of a lorry on fire.

At around 12:10pm today (December 27), crews from Stockhill and Long Eaton attended reports of a lorry on fire on the southbound carriageway of the M1, close to Junction 25.

The incident turned out to be overheated breaks, which were cooled by a hose reel jet.

The incient has been left in the hands of Highways England, and traffic is building as the scene is cleared.