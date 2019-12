Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A617 at 8am on Saturday, December 28.

Three Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Blidworth, Mansfield and Ashfield helped to rescue the two casualties.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two casualties were extricated by crews with Holmatro cutting gear used and conveyed to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.”