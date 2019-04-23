A stretch of road through King's Clipstone is to be closed for three weeks - with drivers facing a 14-mile detour.

Improvement works are taking place on the roundabout on the B6035 Forest Road, which meets Gorsethorpe Lane, Forest Road, Peafield Lane and Mansfield Road.

Drivers face 14 mile diversion as Mansfield roundabout closes for resurfacing

There will be one week of carriageway resufacing and relining works, and the road will be closed to traffic up to Gorsethorpe Lane.

The roadworks should be complete by April 30, according to Nottinghamshire County Council.

Traffic will need to divert down Peafield Lane to join Leeming Lane North, through Warsop, and on to Netherfield Lane, before joining the A616 Worksop Road to the junction of B6034 Swinecote Road.

Motorists will then be taken through Edwinstowe to rejoin Mansfield Road.

Alternatively, traffic can continue on B6034 Swinecote Road through Lidgett before turning on to the B6030 into King's Clipstone.

There are further roadworks on A6117 Old Mill Lane, in Forest Town, as Western Power Distribution install 25m of cable.

Two way traffic lights will be in place from today (April 23) until April 26.