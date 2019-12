An appeal was launched after a driver lost a large item of furniture from their roofrack on the M1 today.

The unidentified item was found around an hour ago on the southbound carriageway near the Chesterfield turn off at junction 29.

The M1 near Chesterfield.

After issuing an appeal on their Twitter feed, however, the Highways Agency said the item had been reunited with its rightful owners.

They also thanked people for sharing the appeal.