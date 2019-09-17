Derbyshire roads police catch Tibshelf driver going 66 in a 40 zone

Officers at Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have caught a driver going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit in Tibshelf.

Officers, who were sitting in an unmarked car, caught the BMW driver pulling from a junction and going 66 miles per hour in a residential 40 zone.

He was issued with a speeding ticket and fined by officers.

A spokesman for the unit Tweeted: "Tibshelf. Boots it out of a junction, into a 40mph residential area. As we sit behind recording in an unmarked car. 66mph. Ticket issued."