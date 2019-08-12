Council plan to “shove more traffic” through village, says Annesley resident

An Annesley resident has called out a council for planning to “shove more traffic” through the centre his village.

John Nurse, aged 74, of Derby Road, has been fighting for Nottinghamshire County Council to reduce traffic on his street by building a bypass since 2003.

He has spoken out after the council announced plans to improve 11 junctions along the route.

While, plans have not yet been released on how the junctions will be improved Mr Nurse, who is also the coordinator of the A611 STAG, Safety and Traffic Action Group, said he fears it will cause more traffic to use the road.

He said: “The council is trying to get this road to take more traffic. This is a residential area - we should have a village environment.

"But, they are trying to shove more traffic through the middle. We are 100 per cent against anymore traffic.”

The road improvements by the council could cost between £44 million and £8 million.

However, the council expects the changes could generate benefits up to the value of £557 million.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities and place committee at the county council said in his column, where he announced the news, that the calculations are “very early”.

He said: “A key element of this ambitious plan is ensuring that the county’s extensive road network is as good as it can be and keeps people and business moving.”

Mr Nurse said the only way to improve traffic through the village is to build a bypass around it.

He said: “A bypass would make it a pleasant place to live again.

“We can’t do much on our front gardens because of the pollution the traffic makes.

“Anything they attempt to reduce pavements or bus laybys, we will appose.”

The council has been approached for comment.