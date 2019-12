A broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound has caused a lane closure near to Chesterfield and Mansfield.

The incident is holding up traffic between J28 Tibshelf and J29 Mansfield and Chesterfield.

One lane is closed on the M1 northbound due to a broken down vehicle.

Traffic is reported as moving slowly while breakdown recovery attend to the stricken vehicle.

This comes as the southbound side of the motorway is also congested due to a car comeing off the road and onto the embankment this morning.

Normal conditions are expected to resume around 11.10am.