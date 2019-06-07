Commuters warned of delays on Sherwood Way South Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Communters have been warned that delays are likely on Sherwood Way South in Sutton. Nottinghamshire County Council are carrying out 'essential works' today and tomorrow. Sherwood Way South There are two-way traffic lights in place at the junction of Nottingham Road. Bus travel price for Notts youngsters set to hike by 17 per cent