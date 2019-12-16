Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Mansfield over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Nottinghamshire's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

Bus services can be under even more pressure, as people make short trips in the days following Christmas to make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

But bus drivers and staff need their Christmas holidays too, and often timetables are amended to reflect a shorter number of staff behind the wheel.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not: Trentbarton has announced its bus services for Christmas and new year.

The season’s services feature buses up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, a Sunday service on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve buses until past 4am on New Year’s Day.

Here’s how the festive services affect those living in Mansfield.

Christmas Eve

A normal Tuesday service with last buses around 6pm.

Christmas Day

No service.

Boxing Day

Sunday service. No service on black cat, 141 and N12.

Friday 27 December

A Saturday service including nightbuses.

Saturday 28 December

A Saturday service including nightbuses.

Sunday 29 December

Normal Sunday service.

Monday 30 December

A Saturday service until midnight, however, no Saturday nightbuses.

New Year's Eve

A Saturday service with last buses around 8pm. No service on N12. We'll also be running nightbuses.

New Year's Day

No service.